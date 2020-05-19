Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued May 19, 2020)

Viasat Inc., Carlsbad, California, is awarded a $998,828,164 maximum potential value, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the production, retrofits, development and sustainment of the Multifunctional Information Distribution System (MIDS) Joint Tactical Radio Systems (JTRS) terminals.



Currently, there are three variants of MIDS JTRS terminals: the Concurrent Multi-Netting-4, the Tactical Targeting Network Technology and the F-22 variant.



Work will be performed in Carlsbad, California, and these terminals will continue to be procured, sustained and updated for future growth, including JTRS advanced networking waveforms such as: multifunction advanced data link, intra-flight data link and other advanced networking waveforms.



The MIDS JTRS terminal is a line-of-sight radio system for collecting and transmitting broadband, jam-resistant, secure data and voice across a variety of air, sea and ground platforms.



Work is expected to be complete by May 2025. Funds in the amount of $48,280,914 will be placed on contract and obligated on the first delivery order concurrent with contract award, which will meet the minimum order requirement.



Fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $8,223,208; and other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,532,559 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



Fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $12,135,592; other procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $1,645,504; and research development test and evaluation (Air Force) funds in the amount of $205,688 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



Fiscal 2020 defense-wide procurement in the amount of $1,234,128; and defense National Guard and reserve equipment in the amount of $2,673,944 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



Non-appropriated funds for Foreign Military Sales (FMS) in the amount of $15,015,224; and foreign cooperative programs in the amount of $617,064 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Air Force) in the amount of $3,702,384; and other procurement (Navy) in the amount of $1,295,619 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



This contract combines purchases for the Navy, Air Force and MIDS Program Office, as well as purchases for NATO and all NATO nations under the FMS program.



This contract was competitively procured, and two proposals were received.



The Naval Information Warfare System Command, San Diego, California, is the contracting authority and awarded the contract on behalf of the MIDS Program Office (PMA/PMW-101) (N00039-20-D-0058).







-- Data Link Solutions LLC, comprised of BAE, Wayne, New Jersey; and Collins Aerospace, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, is awarded a $998,828,164 maximum potential value, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract for the production, retrofits, development and sustainment of the Multifunctional Information Distribution System (MIDS) Joint Tactical Radio Systems (JTRS) terminals.



Work will be performed in Cedar Rapids, Iowa (50%); and Wayne, New Jersey (50%).



Currently, there are three variants of MIDS JTRS terminals: the Concurrent Multi-Netting-4, the Tactical Targeting Network Technology and the F-22 variant. These terminals will continue to be procured, sustained and updated for future growth, including JTRS advanced networking waveforms such as: multifunction advanced data link, intra-flight data link and other advanced networking waveforms.



The MIDS JTRS terminal is a line-of-sight radio system for collecting and transmitting broadband, jam-resistant, secure data and voice across a variety of air, sea and ground platforms. The ordering period for this IDIQ contract is through May 2025.



Funds in the amount of $64,137,404 will be placed on contract and obligated on the first delivery order concurrent with contract award, which will meet the minimum order requirement.



Fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $10,970,335; other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,802,447; and ship construction procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $195,965 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



Fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $16,461,060; other procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $1,959,650; and research development, test and evaluation (Air Force) funds in the amount of $1,175,790 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



Fiscal 2020 defense-wide procurement in the amount of $1,567,720; and defense National Guard and reserve equipment in the amount of $3,331,405 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



Non-appropriated funding for Foreign Military Sales (FMS) in the amount of $20,598,117; and foreign cooperative programs in the amount of $979,825 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Air Force) in the amount of $5,095,090 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



This contract combines purchases for the Navy, Air Force and MIDS Program Office, as well as purchases for NATO and all NATO nations under the FMS program. This contract was competitively procured, and two proposals were received.



The Naval Information Warfare System Command, San Diego, California, is the contracting authority and awarded the contract on behalf of the MIDS Program Office (PMA/PMW-101) (N00039-20-D-0057).



