(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued May 20, 2020)

Russian industry is developing modern equipment for the Army’s combat engineers, and notably the UBIM universal armored engineering vehicle developed using components and sub-assemblies of the T-72BZ tank. (RUS MoD photo)

Instead of the obsolete tank bridge-layers, work is underway to create an MTU-2020 tank bridge-layer. The capacity of the new bridge is increased to 60 tons.



Instead of the IMR-3M demolition engineering vehicle and the BAT-2 track layer, a universal armored engineering vehicle UBIM was developed and undergoes state tests on the components and assemblies of the T-72BZ tank. The machine is equipped with a combat module to defeat manpower and lightly armored enemy vehicles.



The development of new models will increase the mobility of units and reduce timelines to overcome damage and obstacles, as well as improve the mechanization of excavation



