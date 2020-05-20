France’s Armed Forces Ministry Awards Dauphin Pedro and Panther Helicopter Maintenance to SIAé

(Source: French Armed Forces Ministry; issued May 20, 2020)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

PARIS --- Florence Parly, Minister of the Armed Forces, on May 15, 2020 convened a ministerial investment committee devoted to the maintenance in operational condition (MCO) of the Dauphin Pedro and Panther helicopters. It adopted the new strategy for the support of these aircraft, which ensure the safety of the pilots of the Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier and participate in the surveillance and intervention capability of French Navy ships.



The Minister makes improving aircraft availability a priority of her action: this decision is in line with the transformation of aviation sustainment undertaken in 2019 under the oversight of the aviation maintenance directorate (DMAé).



The responsibility for supporting these helicopters will therefore be entrusted to the Service Industriel de l’Aéronautique (Aeronautical Industrial Service, SIAé) for a period of ten years. This strategy will give a single player the ability to manage all of the manufacturers involved in the sustainment of these helicopters. In addition, the SIAé will ensure, for the benefit of air force mechanics on the Hyères base, the delivery of the spares necessary for daily maintenance operations.



This contract will allow the achievement of the availability and air activity objectives provided for the Dauphin Pedro Panther fleet by the 2019-2025 Military Planning Law (LPM), and will allow a reduced cost per flight hour.





(Background note: The Service Industriel de l’Aéronautique (SIAé) is an aviation support service belonging to the French Air Force but tasked with an inter-service mission, which since 2007 has regrouped the aviation maintenance capabilities of the Ministry of Defence.)



-ends-



