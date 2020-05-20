Air Force General Staff: The F-16 Upgrade Continues Without Delay (excerpt)

(Source: Greek City News; posted May 20, 2020)

by Paul Antonopoulos

A statement by the General Staff of the Air Force was issued after recent reports of problems and delays in the upgrade of the F-16 fighter jets.The General Staff of the Air Force clarified the following:-- The F-16 aircraft upgrade program includes the upgrade of aircraft systems to VIPER configuration, which will take about 8 years, with the last aircraft deliveries in 2027. The upgrade works will be carried out at Hellenic Aerospace Industry.--Work on the first F-16s, which will also be the original upgrade aircraft, began in January 2020 at the Hellenic Aerospace Industry facilities and continues according to schedule without deviations.This is part of the modernisation of the Greek Air Force that will also include the acquisition of new aircraft.Defence Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos, in January revealed that Greece plans to acquire 24 F-35 aircrafts at a total cost of $3 billion, upgrade 82 F-16 fighter jets, and purchase war ships. The announcement was made following the official visit of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to the White House. (end of excerpt)-ends-