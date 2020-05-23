Tu-142M3 Long-Range Anti-Submarine Aircraft of the Pacific Fleet Completed a Planned 12-Hour Flight Over the Pacific Ocean

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued May 23, 2020)

Today, two Tu-142M3 long-range anti-submarine aircraft of the Pacific Fleet naval aviation completed a planned flight over the neutral waters of the Pacific Ocean. The total flight time exceeded 12 hours. During this time, aircraft overcame a route of 9,000 kilometers.



Crews have mastered flying skills over the water surface.



The flight was carried out as part of the combat training program for anti-submarine aircraft crews and was carried out in strict accordance with the International Airspace Management System.



-ends-



