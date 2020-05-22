Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued May 22, 2020)

General Electric Aviation, Lynn, Massachusetts, has been awarded a maximum $394,149,546 firm-fixed price, requirements contract for supplies related to the J85 engine.



This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1.



This is a five-year, six-month base contract with one four-year, six-month option period. Location of performance is Massachusetts, with a Nov. 30, 2025, performance completion date.



Using military services are Air Force and Navy. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2020 through 2025 defense appropriated funds and working capital funds.



The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Richmond, Virginia (SPE4AX-20-D-9445).



-ends-



