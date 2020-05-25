Kongsberg Awarded Contract to Provide Remote Weapon Stations to the Canadian Army Worth 500 MNOK

(Source: Kongsberg; issued May 25, 2020)

Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace has signed a contract with General Dynamics Land Systems - Canada for delivery of the Protector Remote Weapon Stations (RWS) to the Canadian Army valued 500 MNOK.



The Protector RWS will be integrated on Canada’s fleet of Armored Combat Support Vehicles. Canada signed their first Protector RWS contract in 2005 followed by additional contracts in 2012 and 2014.



“We are very pleased to be chosen again as the supplier of Remote Weapon Stations to the Canadian Army. This confirms the strong position of Kongsberg’s Protector RWS, and continues the close relationship between Kongsberg and the Canadian Army and General Dynamics Land Systems – Canada,” says Pål E. Bratlie, Executive Vice President Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace AS.



“In the midst of the most uncertain and difficult economic times in our lifetime, we are very pleased to win this order in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic. Our business base is long-term and solid, with an order backlog that provides a strong foundation for continued operations into the future,” says Eirik Lie, President Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace AS.



Kongsberg has, for more than two decades, been the leading global supplier of Remote Weapon Stations. Leveraging millions of hours of operational use in all conditions, based on 20 000 delivered systems for 23 countries. The Protector RWS has continuously evolved to meet increasingly demanding requirements, utilizing technological advancements in order to meet new threat scenarios.



The Canadian Army will receive the latest generation Protector RWS, a Remote Weapon Station prepared for wireless control, counter UAS capability, multi-sensor fusion, as well as other new functions required by the expanding user community. The systems for Canada will be produced in parallel with five other programs, - creating synergies in supply base and project execution for the benefit of the customers.



