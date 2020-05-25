China's Plateau Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Completes Maiden Flight

(Source: Xinhua; issued May 25, 2020)

Developed by a helicopter research institute in Jingdezhen, under the Aviation Industry Corporation of China, the AR500C unmanned helicopter made its first flight on May 20. It has a maximum take-off weight of 500 kg. (People’s Daily photo)

NANCHANG --- AR500C, China's first unmanned helicopter for plateau regions, has completed its maiden flight recently in the eastern province of Jiangxi, sources with the developer said.



The maiden flight took place on May 20. After take-off and before landing, the plateau unmanned aerial vehicle flew for about 20 minutes, according to its developer, a helicopter research institute in Jingdezhen, Jiangxi province, under the Aviation Industry Corporation of China.



Developed based on unmanned helicopter AR500B, the AR500C has a maximum take-off weight of 500 kg, a take-off height of 5,000 meters and a service ceiling of 6,700 meters. It can fly five hours on a single charge, with a maximum level flight speed of 170 kph and a cruising speed of 165 kph.



It will be used for reconnaissance and communication relays. The AR500C also has a wide range of applications in fields such as electronic interference, search support, security and fire control, forest fire prevention, maritime control, fire strikes and material delivery.



