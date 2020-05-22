MMI - Launch 2nd PPA - Francesco Morosini

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

Easily identified thanks to its unique bow configuration, the Italian Navy’s Pattugliatore Polivalente d'Altura (PPA) is being built by Fincantieri, which on Friday launched the second ship of the class, the future ITS Francesco Morosini. (IT Navy photo)

On May 22, the launching ceremony of the second multipurpose offshore patrol vessel (Pattugliatore Polivalente d'Altura, PPA) took place at the Fincantieri shipyard in Riva Trigoso (GE). The ship is named after the great Venetian Admiral and Doge Francesco Morosini, who distinguished himself in the 17th Century naval war between the Republic of Venice and the Ottoman Empire.



The event, held in reduced format in compliance with the current rules of conduct for the fight against coronavirus, was attended by the Chief of Staff of the Navy, Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone and the Commander of the New Naval Construction Center (MARINALLES), Capt. Gennaro Falcone; for Fincantieri Ing. Alberto Maestrini, General Manager and Dr. Giuseppe Giordo, Head of the Military Units Division. The godmother of the ship was Ing. Carola Morosini, also from Fincantieri, who during the ceremony was accompanied by the ship’s designated commander, Lt. Cdr. Giovanni Monno.



The ship will begin her "operational life" in 2022, after a further period of training and preparation of the crew which will be completed at Fincantieri’s Muggiano plant in La Spezia, under the supervision of the New Shipbuilding Center.



The future ITS Morosini, whose motto is "Ex undis signum victoriae" (From the waves the omen of victory) is the second of seven units, with a length of 143 meters and a displacement of 6000 tons, is part of the renewal plan of the Squad's operational lines Naval launched in May 2015 (so-called "New Naval Law") and can perform multiple tasks: surveillance and control of maritime spaces of national interest, supervising maritime and economic activities, contributing to the protection of the marine environment, supporting rescue operations to population affected by natural disasters and compete for the escort of naval groups, major ships and merchant ships.



The ship’s bridge is characterized by an innovative system called "cockpit" which for the first time will allow the integrated management of navigation operations and combat system management, with a reduced number of operators, thanks also to the use of advanced technologies and high automation.



The PPAs represent a type of ship of innovative conception with requirements of strategic versatility, flexibility of use, projectability and integration of capacities that concretize the idea of "Dual Systemic Use" characteristic of new generation armaments.



