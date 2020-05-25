RUAG Australia Awarded Sovereign Industrial Capability Priority Grant

(Source: RUAG; issued May 25, 2020)

RUAG Australia is among the recipients of the Department of Defence’s Sovereign Industrial Capability Priority (SICP) grant. The grant allows RUAG to grow its capacity and supply chain resilience in strategic support of Defence and aircraft sustainment. The award was announced by the Minister of Defence Industry, the Hon. Melissa Price MP, on 20 April 2020.



The grant funding is set to enhance RUAG Australia’s capability for the manufacturing and maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) of hydraulic components and advance the company’s continuing efforts to improve manufacturing efficiency and cost competitiveness on behalf of their customers. The resulting investment in modernizing and automating capital equipment expands upon the recently announced facility upgrades to the Hydraulic Centre of Excellence at RUAG’s Bayswater site and its commitment to Industry 4.0 manufacturing standards.



"We are pleased and proud to be recognized by Defence as an essential contributor to our nation’s defence industry capability," states Terry Miles, General Manager RUAG Australia. "This investment will reduce our barriers to global competitiveness, provide greater reliability, and provide further assurance that quality requirements are continually met," he adds.



RUAG continues to invest in increasing capabilities and upgrading facilities at the company’s five sites located across Australia. “Investment in expansion is crucial to growing our Australian business, capturing a larger share of defence global supply chains, and remaining responsive to in-country needs,” confirms Stephan Jezler, Senior Vice President Aviation International, RUAG MRO International. “We appreciate the Australian Government’s support in facilitating fast decisions in expansion projects.”



RUAG Australia is an independent supplier and life cycle support provider of systems and components on behalf of the Royal Australian Air Force and other international air forces, as well as civil aviation, worldwide. The company combines engineering expertise with landing gear hydraulic actuator manufacture, maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO), and metal treatment and finishing in their role as a DASR Part 145, DASR Part 21J, EASA Part 145, CASA Part 145, NADCAP, and AS9100D approved organization. RUAG Australia ranks as Top SME (small and medium-sized enterprise) on behalf of the Australian Defence Force, features as a supplier in the Australian Defence Export Office’s Australian Military Sales Catalogue, and has been inducted into the Victorian Manufacturing Hall of Fame.





