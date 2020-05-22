Launch of the Second Multipurpose Patrol Vessel

(Source: OCCAR; issued May 22, 2020)

Named after an admiral and Doge of the Venetian Republic, the Italian Navy’s second PPA multipurpose offshore patrol ship will begin her sea trials by the end of the summer, and is due to be handed over to the customer in March 2022. (Occar photo)

The launching ceremony of the second PPA was held on the 22nd May 2020 at Fincantieri Shipyard in Riva Trigoso – Genova. The ship has been named after Francesco Morosini, 108th Doge of the Serenissima Republic of Venice and General Sea Captain of the Venetian Fleet (1688 – 1694).



Due to the persisting health emergency, the ceremony took place in the presence of a handful of guests. However, all the Italian Navy ancient traditions and gestures were respected: the blessing of the ship, the cutting of the ribbon and the smashing of a bottle of Italian Spumante against the hull, a way of wishing the best of luck for the ship’s future life at sea. Mrs Carola Morosini was the Godmother of this second PPA launching ceremony.



The ceremony was attended by the Chief of Italian Navy, V. Adm. Cavo Dragone, and few senior managers from Fincantieri (Prime Contractor).



Under the supervision of both the Italian Naval Armament Directorate and OCCAR PPA Programme Division, the [future] Italian Ship (ITS) Francesco Morosini (P431), is expected to sail the Tyrrhenian Sea starting for its sea trials by the end of summer.



Based on a common platform, PPAs are built in three different configurations: LIGHT (two ships), LIGHT PLUS (three ships) and FULL (two ships).



The LIGHT version has a complete set of artillery; the LIGHT PLUS version adds a missile firing capability with actuators also for ballistic missile defence; the FULL version will be able to operate in all traditional warfare domains, surface, air and underwater.



Light and Light Plus have been developed with the “fitted for” approach: every system on the Full can quickly be deployed also on Light and Light plus, facilitating operational flexibility and growing capabilities during the ship's life.



Francesco Morosini is the second PPA in light configuration and its delivery to the Italian Navy is scheduled for March 2022.



-ends-



