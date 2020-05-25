Bombardier Statement on Fire Incident in Northern Ireland

(Source: Bombardier, Inc.; issued May 25, 2020)

MONTREAL --- Thanks to the incredible work of the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, along with our security, health and safety and operations teams, as well as strict safety protocols and fire prevention infrastructure within our buildings, yesterday’s fire was contained within one area of the factory.



While there is damage to some machinery and a portion of the roof, there is no damage to any aircraft structures or aerostructure assembly lines.



Following thorough safety inspections, work has resumed as normal in other areas of the factory.



We will work with our customers and suppliers to address any production concerns, however we are confident there will be minimal impact to customer deliveries.



