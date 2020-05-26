Triumph Awarded Engine Component MRO Contract for International Chinook Fleet

BERWYN, Pa. --- Triumph Group, Inc. announced that Triumph Systems & Support was recently awarded a six-year contract extension for maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services on an international CH-47 Chinook fleet. Triumph's Systems, Electronics and Controls operating company will provide product repair and overhaul services for the fleet's EMC-32T hydromechanical fuel control, technical support and product investigations as part of the long-term agreement.



The company will deliver the MRO services out of its West Hartford, Connecticut repair station. The site also designs and manufactures the EMC-32T hydromechanical fuel control unit in addition to offering MRO services for the engine component.



"We are honored to be awarded another contract that demonstrates our repair and technical expertise on the Chinook engine fuel control," said Tony Ziotas, President of Triumph Systems & Support – Systems, Electronics and Controls. "Our fuel control products and services are designed to lower cost of ownership and increase time on wing for Chinook operators."



Triumph has provided MRO services for engine components for the 60 Chinook aircraft in the customer's international fleet since 2014. This long-standing support of the platform reinforces the company's commitment to supporting the warfighter's mission both at home and abroad with best-in-class service.



Triumph Systems & Support's Systems, Electronics and Controls (SEC) operating company designs, develops, manufactures and services fuel pumps, fuel metering units and electronic control systems. They maintain a unique capability for systems integration as well as hydromechanical and electronics in-house development. SEC designs, develops and tests a variety of actuators and thermal systems for use in both military and commercial aerospace applications.





Triumph Group, Inc., headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs and overhauls a broad portfolio of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. The company serves the global aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers and the full spectrum of military and commercial aircraft operators.



