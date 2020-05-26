Third Unsafe Intercept by Russia in U.S. Sixth Fleet in Two Months

(Source: US Navy; issued May 26, 2020)

Two Russian Su-35 fighters intercepted a US Navy P-8A Poseidon over the Mediterranean Sea on May 26, 2020. The intercept was deemed ‘unsafe’ and 'unprofessional' as the Russian pilots closed in on the P-8A. The incident lasted 64 minutes. (USN photo)