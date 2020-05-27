Leonardo DRS Receives Contract to Digitize Army Howitzer Fire Control Systems

ARLINGTON, VA --- Leonardo DRS, Inc. announced today that it has been awarded a contract by the U.S. Army Contracting Command to provide mission-critical computing systems for the M777A2 Lightweight 155MM towed howitzer.



The indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract is worth up to $21,470,307 and was awarded on February 19, 2020 with the first delivery order worth $6,319,922.



Under the contract, Leonardo DRS will provide Chief of Section Displays and Mission Systems Computers. These computers host U.S. Government Digital Fire Control Software (DFCS) as well as provide the user-machine-interface for the platform. The DFCS controls a fully integrated digital onboard fire control system for the M777A2 that provides significant improvements to system accuracy, lethality, response time, and survivability.



The Mission Systems Computer is the centralized computing and integration hub that interfaces with onboard sensors and other Line Replaceable Units (LRUs). The MSC utilizes platform sensors, LRUs and user input in conjunction with integrated fire control software to automate howitzer operations.



“We are dedicated to continue delivering quality, mission-critical computing systems for platforms such as the M777A2 to ensure our warfighters have the most modern technology for protective fire during combat operations,” said Bill Guyan, senior vice president and general manager of the Leonardo DRS Land Electronics business. “Leonardo DRS has a proven record of producing, delivering and sustaining digital fire control computers for the U.S. Army and we are proud to continue this partnership,” Guyan said.



Work on these systems will be conducted by the Leonardo DRS Land Electronics business unit in Melbourne, Florida.





Leonardo DRS is a prime contractor, leading technology innovator and supplier of integrated products, services and support to military forces, intelligence agencies and defense contractors worldwide. Its Land Electronics business unit Provides C4I Network computing and integrated situational awareness, as well as state-of-the-art embedded diagnostics, vehicle power management and combat vehicle integration products and services. Headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, Leonardo DRS is a wholly owned subsidiary of Leonardo S.p.A.



