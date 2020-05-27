The Mars-2000 New Reconnaissance Combat Vehicle Will Be Created on the Basis of the BTR-82

(Source: TASS; published May 27, 2020)

MOSCOW --- Russia is developing the latest Mars-2000 reconnaissance combat vehicle based on the BTR-82 armored personnel carrier, CEO of Military Industrial Company (the producer of the BTR-82 and vehicles on its basis) Alexander Krasovitsky told TASS on Wednesday.



"Work is underway to create the Mars-2000 new reconnaissance combat vehicle on the basis of the BTR-82. Also, an option is being considered to develop the Sosna short-range self-propelled surface-to-air missile system based on the BTR-82," the chief executive said.



Special vehicles are also being developed on the basis of the BTR-82 armored personnel carrier, he said.



"The Taifun-M anti-saboteur combat vehicle based on the BTR-82 and created at the Strela Research and Production Association has been among newly-developed hardware. It is designated to shield mobile missile systems of the Strategic Missile Force," Krasovitsky said.



"As new weapon systems or special equipment appear and given the need to create their wheeled versions, the basis of the BTR-82 armored personnel carrier will be in demand because unlike other armored wheeled chassis, it can negotiate water obstacles afloat," the chief executive added.



At the same time, there are no plans to use the BTR-82 chassis for developing civilian wheeled vehicles, the chief executive said.



"The development of civilian vehicles based on the BTR-82 is not being considered so far: the BTR-80 base copes with this task quite well. In case of the need of developing a civilian vehicle based on the BTR-82 chassis, Military Industrial Company will do it," Krasovitsky said.



Military Industrial Company is Russia’s largest producer of wheeled armored hardware.



