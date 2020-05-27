Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defence; issued May 27, 2020)

Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $393,846,014 modification (P00008) to previously awarded firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract N00019-19-D-0015.



This modification increases the ceiling to produce and deliver Ancillary Mission Equipment (AME)/Pilot Flight Equipment (PFE) and associated AME/PFE initial spares in support of F-35 Lot 14 aircraft deliveries for the Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, non-Department of Defense participants and Foreign Military Sales customer's operational aircraft.



Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be complete by September 2023.



No funds are obligated at time of award and funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued.



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



