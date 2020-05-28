Taiwan Eyes Further U.S. Arms Purchases with New Anti-Ship Missile (excerpt)

(Source: Reuters; published May 28, 2020)

TAIPEI --- Taiwan plans to buy land-based Boeing-made Harpoon anti-ship missiles as part of its military modernisation efforts, its defence ministry said on Thursday, the latest purchase from the United States to deal with a rising threat from China.The United States, like most countries, has no official diplomatic ties with Taiwan, but is bound by law to provide the democratic island with the means to defend itself.China, which claims the democratically-ruled island as its own territory, routinely denounces U.S. arms sales to Taiwan.Answering questions in parliament, Deputy Defence Minister Chang Che-ping confirmed that Taiwan was planning to buy Harpoon missiles from the United States to serve as a coastal defence cruise missile.If the United States agrees to sell the Harpoons, Taiwan should receive them in 2023, Chang added. (end of excerpt)-ends-