Declaration of Intent Signed for the Procurement of Tracked Vehicles

(Source: Swedish Defense Material Agency; FMV; issued May 27, 2020)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

Another step has been taken in the international procurement of tracked vehicles that Sweden leads.



The four countries Sweden, Germany, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom have signed a Statement of Intent, SOI, a statement of intent for the acquisition.



FMV's Director General Göran Mårtensson signed the SOI for Sweden on April 15.



Just like last time, the signing takes place in each country and the agreements are sent between the countries. Especially with the current pandemic, this may prove to be a wise plan.



The four countries are now working on developing a Project Arrangement (PA), which is intended to regulate how a joint procurement is to be carried out.



