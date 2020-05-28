Meggitt Training Systems Wins Australian Defence Force Contract for Additional Wireless Virtual Weapons

Meggitt’s BlueFire EF88 assault rifle wireless virtual weapons to be used by the Australian Defence Force (ADF) on its Weapon Training Simulation Systems (WTSS) (Meggitt photo)

SUWANEE, GA --- Meggitt Training Systems announced today it has been awarded a US $1.8 million contract for 73 additional BlueFire EF88 assault rifle wireless virtual weapons to be used by the Australian Defence Force (ADF) on its Weapon Training Simulation Systems (WTSS), also delivered by the company as a program of record. These latest EF88 weapon simulators will be used at several ADF bases throughout the country with all deliveries to take place in the first half of 2021.



“BlueFire wireless simulators provide the highest level of realism by maintaining form, fit and function of the original weapon,” said Andrea Czop, vice president of strategy, sales and marketing at Meggitt Training Systems. “Like all our simulators, this version of the EF88 reinforces marksmanship training by providing sensor feedback on a variety of fundamental parameters.”



The development and ongoing delivery of 533 BlueFire EF88 simulators has allowed the ADF to continue to train and qualify soldiers on its new rifle using the WTSS. BlueFire EF88s are manufactured at Meggitt Training Systems in Suwanee, Georgia, with service and maintenance conducted in Australia under the Operations & Maintenance Support Services (OMSS) contract, which has been held by Meggitt Training Systems Australia (MTSA) since 1999.



“This order builds on the original EF88 contract awarded in 2018 to Meggitt Training Systems Australia and further proves the value of BlueFire weapons for soldier readiness,” said Kevin McNaughton, managing director of MTSA. “As the Australian Army transitions from the F88 to the EF88 as its primary frontline assault rifle, its BlueFire equivalent paired with upgraded WTSS units being delivered by Meggitt this year will significantly improve ADF weapon training capabilities.”



BlueFire EF88 simulators bring a substantial improvement in capability to the ADF over the tethered F88, including the use of commercial wireless technology to communicate with WTSS and other FATS 100MIL-based virtual training systems. This provides the same control as tethered weapons, but with full range of movement. For enhanced, more realistic visuals, Meggitt’s BlueFire weapon simulators feature a 3D marksmanship training environment. The after-action review allows engagement and shot assessment in a 3D virtual environment, while providing detailed trainee diagnostics for skill reinforcement or correction.





Meggitt Training Systems, makers of FATS and Caswell technologies, is a division of Meggitt PLC. Following the acquisition of FATS virtual training systems and Caswell International's live-fire ranges and services, Meggitt Training Systems continues to grow its capabilities based on the legacy of these two industry leaders. Over 15,000 Meggitt live-fire ranges and 7,200 virtual systems are fielded internationally, providing judgmental, situational awareness and marksmanship training to the armed forces, law enforcement and security organizations.



