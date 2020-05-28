Kuwait – Patriot Advanced Capability (PAC-3) Missile Segment Enhancements (MSEs) with Canisters

(Source: Defense Security Cooperation Agency; issued May 28, 2020)

WASHINGTON --- The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Kuwait of eighty-four (84) Patriot Advanced Capability (PAC-3) Missile Segment Enhancements (MSEs) and related equipment for an estimated cost of $800 million.



The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today.



The Government of Kuwait has requested to buy eighty-four (84) Patriot Advanced Capability (PAC-3) Missile Segment Enhancements (MSEs) with canisters; two (2) Patriot MSE test missiles 2-Pack per unit of issue; thirty-five (35) remanufactured (upgrades): Patriot modification kit, missile launchers A902+ Series to A903 Series; twenty-six (26) PAC-3 Missile Round Trainer (MRT); and twenty-six (26) Empty Round Trainer (ERT).



Also included is one (1) Flight Test Target -Zombie, PAC-3 missile spares held in Continental United States (CONUS) for repair and return, two (2) PAC-3 telemetry kits, training devices, simulators, transportation, organizational equipment, spare and repair parts, support equipment, tools and test equipment, technical data and publications, personnel training and training equipment, U.S. government and contractor engineering, technical, and logistics support services, and other related elements of logistics support.



The total estimated program cost is $800 million.



The proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security of the United States by helping to improve the security of a Major Non-NATO Ally that is an important force for political stability and economic progress in the Middle East.



Patriot PAC-3 MSEs will supplement and improve Kuwait's capability to meet current and future threats and provide greater security for its critical oil and natural gas infrastructure. Kuwait will use the enhanced capability to strengthen its homeland air defense by better meeting current and future air threats.



The acquisition of these missiles will allow for integration with U.S. forces for training exercises, which contributes to regional security and interoperability. Kuwait will have no difficulty absorbing this equipment and services into its armed forces.



The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region.



The principal contractor involved in this program is Lockheed Martin Corporation (Grand Prairie), Dallas, TX. There are no known offset agreements proposed in connection with this potential sale.



Implementation of this proposed sale will require the assignment of two U.S. Government and three contractor representatives to Kuwait to support delivery of the Patriot PAC-3 MSEs with Canisters and provide support and equipment familiarization.



There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale.



This notice of a potential sale is required by law and does not mean the sale has been concluded.



Kuwait – Patriot Missile Repair and Return

(Source: Defense Security Cooperation Agency; issued May 28, 2020)

WASHINGTON --- The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Kuwait of a Patriot missile Repair and Return program for an estimated cost of $200 million. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today.



The Government of Kuwait has requested to buy a Patriot missile Repair and Return program. Included are Patriot GEM-T missile and missile components repair services, transportation, organizational equipment, repair parts, support equipment, tools and test equipment, technical data and publications, personnel training and training equipment, maintenance services, U.S. government and contractor engineering, technical, and logistics support services, and other related elements of logistics support.



The total estimated program cost is $200 million.



The proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security of the United States by helping to improve the security of a Major Non-NATO Ally that is an important force for political stability and economic progress in the Middle East.



The proposed sale of the Repair and Return program for the Kuwait Patriot System will supplement and improve Kuwait's capability to meet current and future threats and provide greater security for its critical oil and natural gas infrastructure. Kuwait will use the enhanced capability to strengthen its homeland defense. Kuwait will have no difficulty absorbing this equipment and services into its armed forces.



The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region.



The principal contractors involved with this potential sale are Raytheon Company, Huntsville, AL; Lockheed Martin, Huntsville, AL; LEIDOS, Inc., Huntsville, AL; and KBR, Huntsville, AL. There are no known offsets agreements proposed in connection with this potential sale.



Implementation of this proposed sale will require the temporary assignment of five (5) U.S. contractors to provide handling and documentation support for one (1) to two (2) years.



There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale.



This notice of a potential sale is required by law and does not mean the sale has been concluded.



Kuwait – Patriot Program Sustainment and Technical Assistance Support

(Source: Defense Security Cooperation Agency; issued May 28, 2020)

WASHINGTON --- The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Kuwait of Patriot program sustainment and technical assistance as follow-on support for an estimated cost of $425 million. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today.



The Government of Kuwait has requested to buy Patriot program sustainment and technical assistance as follow-on support. Included are PAC-3 Field Surveillance Program (FSP) services, storage and aging, surveillance firing, stockpile reliability, shared and country unique Patriot PAC-3 Missile Support Center (P3MSC) support, parts library, technical support for the Kuwait Missile Assembly/Disassembly Facility (MADF), transportation, organizational equipment, spare and repair parts, support equipment, tools and test equipment, technical data and publications, personnel training and training equipment, maintenance services, U.S. government and contractor engineering, technical, and logistics support services, and other related elements of logistical and program support. The total estimated program cost is $425 million.



The proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security of the United States by helping to improve the security of a Major Non-NATO Ally that is an important force for political stability and economic progress in the Middle East.



The proposed sale of these articles and services will improve Kuwait's capability to meet current and future threats and provide greater security for its critical oil and natural gas infrastructure. Kuwait will use the enhanced capability to strengthen its homeland defense. Kuwait will have no difficulty absorbing this equipment and support into its armed forces.



The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region.



The principal contractors involved with this potential sale are Raytheon Company, Huntsville, AL; Lockheed Martin, Huntsville, AL; LEIDOS, Inc., Huntsville, AL; and KBR, Huntsville, AL. There are no known offset agreements proposed in connection with this potential sale.



Implementation of this proposed sale will require the temporary assignment of five (5) U.S. Government and twenty-seven (27) contractors to provide support for one (1) to two (2) years.



There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale.



This notice of a potential sale is required by law and does not mean the sale has been concluded.



