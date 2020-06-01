Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued June 01, 2020)

Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $26,784,000 undefinitized contract modification (P00015) to previously awarded cost-plus-incentive-fee contract N00019-19-C-0010.



This modification supports non-recurring engineering efforts to develop and certify a retrofit solution to support the structural requirements for full-up destruction and suppression of enemy air defenses capabilities for Lot 14 and Lot 15 F-35A Lightning II combat aircraft for the Air Force and non-Department of Defense (DOD) participants.



Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (70%); and Redondo Beach, California (30%), and is expected to be complete by August 2022.



Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Air Force) funds for $2,124,575; and non-DOD participant funds for $1,780,400 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



