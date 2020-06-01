Shipbuilders Deliver Latest Borei-A Nuclear-Powered Sub to Russian Navy

(Source: TASS; published May 28, 2020)

The Sevmash shipyard has delivered “Knyaz Vladimir,” the first Project 955A (Borei-A) strategic nuclear-powered missile submarine, to the Russian Navy. Four more are under construction, and two more have been ordered. (Sevmash photo)

MOSCOW --- The improved Project 955A (Borei-A) strategic nuclear-powered lead submarine Knyaz Vladimir has been handed over to the Russian Navy, the press office of the United Shipbuilding Corporation reported on Thursday.



"Today, on May 28, a ceremony was held at the Sevmash Shipyard (part of the United Shipbuilding Corporation) for signing an acceptance certificate for the strategic missile-carrying underwater cruiser Knyaz Vladimir," the press office said.



The document was signed by Chairman of the State Ship Acceptance Commission of the Russian Navy Main Command Alexei Poteshkin, Sevmash CEO Mikhail Budnichenko, Chief Designer of the Rubin Central Design Bureau for Marine Engineering Sergei Sukhanov and submarine commander Vladislav Druzhin.



"The construction of the nuclear-powered submarine Knyaz Vladimir is a proof that we continue developing the best shipbuilding traditions based on the brilliant work and high responsibility of scientists, designers and shipbuilders," the press office quoted Sevmash CEO Budnichenko as saying.



"This ship is a breakthrough in the category of strategic missile-carrying submarines. The Knyaz Vladimir features far more advanced characteristics," the Sevmash chief executive said.



Submarine commander Captain 1st Rank Druzhin noted that the crew had fully studied and mastered the ship during the sea trials and was ready to start accomplishing assigned missions.



"The official date of its inclusion in the structure of the Navy will be the day when the ceremony of raising the St. Andrew’s [Russian naval] flag takes place for the first time aboard the ship," he said.



The Russian Northern Fleet earlier reported that the latest nuclear-powered submarine had completed its trials in the White Sea and arrived at the Sevmash Shipyard. The Knyaz Vladimir carried out the basic part of its trials, including missile and underwater torpedo firings, in late 2019.



The Knyaz Vladimir is the improved Project 955A strategic missile-carrying underwater cruiser, which represents the fourth generation of nuclear-powered subs built for the Russian Navy. It was floated out in November 2017. According to the data of Russia’s Defense Ministry, the sub Knyaz Vladimir is less noisy and features improved maneuvering, depth and armament control systems.



Four more Borei-A submarines are at various stages of their construction. Also, a contract has been signed for building two more missile-carrying underwater cruisers of this Project. There are also plans to build two more Borei-A subs.



Project 955 and Project 955A submarines have been developed by the Rubin Central Design Bureau for Marine Engineering (part of the United Shipbuilding Corporation). All Borei-class submarines carry 16 Bulava ballistic missiles. They are also furnished with 533mm torpedo tubes. Currently, three Project 955 nuclear-powered missile-carrying subs are operational in the Russian Northern and Pacific Fleets.



(ends)





The Commander-in-Chief of the Navy Approved the Acceptance Certificate of the Nuclear Submarine “Prince Vladimir”

(Source: Sevmash Shipyard; issued June 01, 2020)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

Today, June 1, on the Day of the Northern Fleet, the Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy, Admiral Nikolai Evmenov, approved in St. Petersburg the acceptance certificate for the latest strategic missile submarine cruiser “Prince Vladimir”. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.



“Today I approved the acceptance certificate on the successful completion of the tests and the readiness of the United Shipbuilding Corporation, the Sevmash enterprise to transfer the strategic missile submarine cruiser Prince Vladimir to the Navy. In the near future, the date of the solemn ceremony of admission of the submarine to the Navy will be indicated. The strategic submarine cruiser Borey-A of the Prince Vladimir project will carry out missions as part of the Northern Fleet’s submarine forces,” said Admiral Nikolai Evmenov immediately after the document was approved.



On May 28, at the Sevmash shipyard (part of the United Shipbuilding Company), the signing of the acceptance rule of the RPKSN “Prince Vladimir” took place. The document was signed by Alexei Poteshkin, Chairman of the State Acceptance Commission for the Navy High Command ships, Mikhail Budnichenko, General Director of Sevmash Production Association, Sergey Sukhanov, General Director of the Rubin Central Design Bureau, and Vladislav Druzhin, commander of the agro-industrial complex. The acceptance certificate is signed after the successful completion of all stages of the ship’s testing and confirms its readiness for transfer to the Navy.



-ends-



