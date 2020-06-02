GeoSpectrum Technologies Selected to Supply Underwater Acoustic Communication System to an Undisclosed Western Customer

(Source: Elbit Systems; issued June 02, 2020)

NOVA SCOTIA --- GeoSpectrum Technologies (GeoSpectrum) announces that it was selected to deliver its Long-Range Acoustic Messaging (LRAM) system to another Western customer. This follows a recent successful delivery of LRAM equipment to the Canadian Government.



The LRAM system is a through-water acoustic communications system optimised for robust operation over long range. It is designed to send acoustically encoded tactical messages from a user-controlled station to a submerged submarine or other underwater asset. Two-way communication can also be provided.



The LRAM system provides the capability to covertly communicate with a submarine on an as-needed basis without requiring the submarine to be at periscopic depth. Such communication can be vital for tactical comms with the submarine (mission re-tasking, target cuing, Blue-on-Blue prevention, etc.) or enhancing submarine safety by routine monitoring and handling of distress situations. Communication can be in diverse topologies from a ship or off-shore site directly to the submarine direct water-to-water or from a command station using an acoustic link on an expendable buoy, USV or manned vessel.



The system configurations support strategic communication for ranges up to thousands of kilometres applying GeoSpectrum’s unique Very Low Frequency (VLF) source as well as tactical communication for up to hundreds of kilometres using Low Frequency (LF) sources. Also, it can provide a means for reliable and secure remote acoustic activation or communications with Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUVs) and divers.



Paul Yeatman, President of GeoSpectrum, commented: “The LRAM system has demonstrated its capacity to provide long range, reliable LF acoustic communication in a range of NATO exercises in diverse global arenas. The integration of cutting-edge acoustic transducers yields outstanding sub-sea communication performance and we are excited about the growing interest in our systems”.





GeoSpectrum Technologies is a Dartmouth, Nova Scotia-based supplier of marine acoustic hardware and systems. Its range of offerings include sonars and sonar upgrades (towed and hull mounted), acoustic communication, submarine targets, diver deterrent systems, moored surveillance solutions, Very Low Frequency (VLF) systems and more. The company supplies its products to the defence, oil and gas, surveillance, and environmental sectors.



