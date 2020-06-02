Navantia Will Manage, Under A Strategic Agreement with Australia, the Support of Its Naval Units

(Source: Navantia; issued June 2, 2020)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

Navantia Australia has signed a Strategic Agreement with the Commonwealth of Australia, which reinforces the relationship between the signatories and provides the collaboration framework that ensures that all current and future ships, designed by Navantia and in service at the Royal Australian Navy, are properly maintained throughout their operational life.



The Agreement was signed in Sydney, aboard the destroyer HMAS Hobart, by Vice Admiral Michael Noonan, Chief of the Australian Navy, and the President of Navantia Australia, Warren King. Susana de Sarriá Sopeña, President of Navantia, and the Deputy Secretary of Naval Construction, Tony Dalton, are also signatories of the agreement.



The President of Navantia said that “this agreement represents an important milestone in the long relationship of trust that Navantia has had with Australia since the early 2000s. This agreement recognizes the importance of Navantia Australia in the panorama of industries critical to defense and it is also proof of the company's commitment to internationalization, in which Australia is listed as one of the strategic markets for the company.”



Warren King, President of Navantia Australia, commented that “this agreement is an important milestone in the development of the Company's capabilities, which means that the maintenance and modernizations of the Hobart-class destroyers, LHDs and landing craft as well as the new logistical support vessels will be managed by Navantia Australia. It opens an important future in the development of current operations and new solutions supported by digital technologies.”



Navantia's relationship with the Australian Navy dates back to the 2000s, first with contracts for the design of the AWD destroyers and for the construction of two LHD-type amphibious ships, including their 12 landing craft, and in 2016 with the contract for the supply of two AOR ships, currently under construction at the Ferrol shipyard.



Navantia registered its subsidiary in Australia in 2012, which currently provides design and maintenance support services for all classes of Navantia-designed vessels.



