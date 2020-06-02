Northrop Grumman to Provide Next-Generation Missile Warning Satellites for US Space Force

(Source: Northrop Grumman Corp.; issued June 02, 2020)

REDONDO BEACH, Calif. --- Northrop Grumman Corporation has been awarded a not-to-exceed $2.37 billion undefinitized contract modification for Phase 1 of the Next-Generation Overhead Persistent Infrared (Next-Gen OPIR) Polar program from the United States Space Force (USSF).



The contract modification from the USSF Space and Missile Systems Center (SMC) covers the design and development of the first two polar-orbiting space vehicles under the Next-Gen OPIR system. As the Next-Generation Polar (NGP) prime contractor, Northrop Grumman will provide flight hardware, ground system development and perform critical risk reduction in support of a critical design review.



“Northrop Grumman is proud to partner with the Space Force on the Next-Gen OPIR program,” said Sarah Willoughby, vice president and program manager, Next Generation OPIR, Northrop Grumman. “For more than 50 years, Northrop Grumman has supported our warfighters with Overhead Persistent Infrared technology systems. We look forward to continuing to provide dependable end-to-end missile warning systems through this program.”



NGP is a critical element of the nation’s strategic missile warning enterprise. Its capabilities will improve support to both strategic and tactical users and better serve the National Command Authority and the warfighter. The capabilities of the NGP system address emerging threats, and resiliency features allowing the warfighter to operate through contested scenarios should they extend to space.



The program’s work will take place in Redondo Beach, Ca. Phase 2 of the contract award, to support production of the 2 NGP Block 0 satellites, is expected to take place in 2025.





Northrop Grumman solves the toughest problems in space, aeronautics, defense and cyberspace to meet the ever-evolving needs of our customers worldwide. Our 90,000 employees define possible every day using science, technology, and engineering to create and deliver advanced systems, products and services.



-ends-



