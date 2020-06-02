LORA Ballistic Missile Firing Trial Completed Successfully

(Source: Israel Aerospace Industries; issued June 2, 2020)

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) said its LOng-Range Artillery (LORA) missile had hit its target at a range of 400 km during a recent customer demonstration held at sea because of the Covid restrictions. (IAI photo)

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) has completed a dual operational firing trial with LORA (Long-Range Artillery Weapon System), a precise ballistic strike missile. The trial was designed and performed under COVID-19 restrictions as part of IAI’s work plan, which includes demonstrating the capabilities of the advanced system to customers.



Held in the open sea, the trial included the launch of two long-range LORA missiles to a pre-defined hit point at sea.



The complex trial included two scenarios to test and demonstrate LORA’s advanced capabilities. The first scenario involved a short-range launch to 90 km and the second to a long range of 400 km.



In its ground version, the weapon system was deployed on a ship in the open sea to comply with the safety requirements of trials of this type. The missile was launched from an operational system that comprises a command trailer and a ground launcher.



Under both scenarios, the missile was launched to its trajectory, navigated its course to the target, and hit it with utmost precision. Both the weapon system and the missile successfully met all of the trial’s objectives. Given the COVID-19 restrictions, the trial was executed with a portable trial field and a capsule team, which managed the trial remotely.



Developed by IAI’s MALAM division, LORA is a sea-to-ground and ground-to-ground system which comprises a long-range ballistic missile, a unique launcher, a command and control system, and a ground/marine support system. The LORA system provides ballistic assault capabilities for multiple ranges with a precision level of 10 meters CEP.







Boaz Levy, IAI's EVP and General Manager of the Systems, Missiles and Space Group, said: “The complex trial, performed under COVID-19 limitations, demonstrated the advanced capabilities of both IAI and LORA, our strategic missile system. The trial was executed according to a fully functional design, which tested the system’s maneuvering, strike, and precision, as well as technological developments and enhancements introduced by our engineers.



“Performing a trial with this level of complexity during these days is a testament to IAI’s unwavering commitment to our clients across the globe. The impressive results of the trial prove the system’s maturity and state-of-the-art capabilities.” Levy added, “I would like to thank Israel's Navy, Air force, and Israeli Ministry of Defense for the collaboration and assistance in this trial."



LORA was developed at IAI’s Systems, Missiles & Space Group. The Group boasts a long record in air-defense systems, such as the Arrow 2 and 3, the Barak 8, loitering missiles, and countless missile and satellite systems, such as observation satellites, nano-satellites, communication satellites (including Dror, the national communication satellite). The Group has also co-built the Beresheet spacecraft which traveled to the moon on its first mission.



IAI is a national and global technological hub for air defense, radars, satellites, unmanned vehicles, civilian aviation, and cyber.





