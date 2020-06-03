Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued June 03, 2020)

Lockheed Martin Corp., a Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded an $18,670,070 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N00019-20-C-0052) for the procurement of maintenance and sustainment operations support for the Norway Italy Reprogramming Laboratory systems and consumables in support of the Joint Strike Fighter aircraft for the governments of Norway and Italy.



Work will be performed at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, and is expected to be complete by December 2022. Non-Department of Defense participant funds in the amount of $13,648,950 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 41 U.S. Code 253(c)(4).



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



-ends-



