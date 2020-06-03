Kongsberg Awarded Contract for Air-to-Air Pylons for F-35 Program Worth 136 MNOK

Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace AS has signed a contract with Marvin Engineering worth 136 MNOK to supply air-to-air pylons for the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter Program.



The agreement covers production Lot 14 for all variants of the fighter.



“This contract confirms Kongsberg’s capabilities as a key supplier to the F-35 Program. We continue our long-standing relationship with Marvin Engineering providing continued production through 2022 in KONGSBERG’s facilities”, says Terje Bråthen, Executive Vice President Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace AS.





