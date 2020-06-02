The Newest Frigate "Admiral of the Fleet Kasatonov" in the Framework of State Tests Performed Anti-Torpedo Firing

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued June 02, 2020)

"Admiral Kasatonov" is the second Russian frigate of Project 22350. The lead ship of this class, the "Admiral Gorshkov," is one of the most modern ships of the Russian Navy and joined the Northern fleet in July 2018. (RUS MoD photo)

The newest frigate of the project 22350 "Admiral of the fleet Kasatonov" within the framework of the final stage of state tests performed anti-torpedo firing.



In the sea ranges of the Baltic fleet, the ship's crew, together with representatives of the industry, worked out the protection of the frigate with the use of an anti-torpedo from the small-sized anti-submarine complex "Paket".



During the tests, the small anti-submarine ship (SAS) "Aleksin" of the Baltic naval base attacked the frigate with a training torpedo. In turn, the crew of "Kasatonov" used an anti-torpedo from the anti-submarine complex "Paket". As a result of the exercise, the torpedo attack of the SAS "Aleksin" was successfully repelled.



Anti-submarine complex "Paket" is designed to destroy submarines and torpedoes in the near zone of the ship. The complex consists of a control system, a specialized sonar targeting station, launchers and small-sized torpedoes themselves in thermal anti-submarine and anti-torpedo variants.



The system independently, or as part of the ship's anti-submarine defense and anti-torpedo protection circuit, provides in automatic or automated modes the development of target designation according to the ship's sonar systems and stations, as well as the detection, classification and determination of the movement parameters of torpedoes attacking the ship.



"Admiral Kasatonov" is the second Russian frigate of project 22350. The lead ship of this project-the "Admiral Gorshkov" — one of the most modern ships of the Russian Navy was included in the Northern fleet in July 2018. The ships of this project are created using the "stealth" technology, they are designed to conduct combat operations in the far ocean zone against surface ships and submarines of the enemy, to repel attacks by means of air attack both independently and as part of a combination of ships.



The frigates are armed with a 130-mm A-192 artillery system, a "Redut" anti-aircraft missile system, and launchers for 16 "Onyx" or "Kalibr-NK" anti-ship missiles. The "Paket-NK" complex was used as an anti-submarine weapon. They carry a Ka-27 anti-submarine helicopter on board.



