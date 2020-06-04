GA-ASI Acquires IJK Controls

SAN DIEGO --- General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI), a global leader in Remotely Piloted Aircraft, announced today that it has acquired a majority of the assets of IJK Controls, including facilities and all Intellectual Property. The corresponding work force will join GA-ASI. IJK Controls is a Pasadena, California-based provider of innovative solutions for stabilization, pointing and tracking of cameras, sensors and antennas.



The IJK workforce and assets will be integrated into GA-ASI to support the organization’s growth initiatives focused on the development and fielding of advanced sensors and payloads for GA-ASI’s portfolio of Unmanned Aircraft Systems.



“We are excited to welcome the IJK Controls team to the GA-ASI family,” said Linden Blue, CEO, GA-ASI. “Leveraging the team’s extensive expertise in the rapidly developing field of stabilized gimbals for airborne applications, GA-ASI will expand its product portfolio and enable new mission capabilities for our customers.”



The addition of IJK to GA-ASI adds critical capabilities in the development of Electro-Optical/Infrared (EO/IR) and Radio Frequency (RF) gimbaled and turret-based systems for advanced airborne Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR), communications and weapons.





General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI), an affiliate of General Atomics, is a leading designer and manufacturer of proven, reliable Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA) systems, radars, and electro-optic and related mission systems, including the Predator RPA series and the Lynx Multi-mode Radar.



With more than six million flight hours, GA-ASI provides long-endurance, mission-capable aircraft with integrated sensor and data link systems required to deliver persistent flight that enables situational awareness and rapid strike.



