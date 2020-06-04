ECA Group Awarded Around 4 M€ Contract for the Supply of Steering Consoles for South Korean Submarine Jangbogo III

(Source: ECA Group; issued June 04, 2020)

France’s ECA Group will supply steering consoles for the second batch of South Korean Jangbogo III submarines, as well as two steering and diving simulators ordered last year. (ECA photo)

ECA Group is once again awarded the supply of steering and diving consoles for South Korea Navy's first submarine of JANGBOGO III (Batch II), after having successfully delivered this equipment for the first batch of three submarines in 2016, 2018 and 2019.



In June 2020, DSME has once again renewed his trust into ECA Group expertise by awarding a new contract to supply the Steering and Diving Consoles for the first submarine of South Korean's programme JANGBOGO III – Batch II Class. The equipment will be delivered by 2023 and operational tests will be completed by 2027.



The South Korean Navy's JANGBOGO III submarine project began in 2014. ECA Group was chosen to deliver the Steering and Diving Consoles (SNDC). In the past 5 years, ECA Group has been chosen for the third consecutive time to supply further submarine steering and diving consoles for this navy.



ECA Group intends to maintain its efforts to satisfy the South Korean Navy by providing them with best quality equipment while meeting their operational requirements.



After the latest SNDC delivery in 2019, ECA Group was also entrusted the supply of two Steering and Diving Simulators of delivered SNDC equipment for training purposes for South Korean officers and operators.



The SNDC simulators will enable the South Korean Navy to:

-- Train their submariners for Jangbogo III - Batch 1 Steering and Diving Consoles, thanks to an effective system recreating accurately the equipment's behaviour as in real underwater conditions

-- Train their maintenance crews. By reproducing possible breakdowns, operators will learn how to fix them effectively without damaging the SNDCs onboard.



ECA Group team has successfully carried out the Factory Acceptance Test demonstrating the capability of these simulators to operate exactly like the Steering Consoles installed onboard submarines. Should other submarines be built as part of this programme, ECA Group will put its know-how and experience at the service of this navy.



