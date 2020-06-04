Defence Minister Says Bulgaria Will Try to Sell Some of Its MiG-29s (excerpt)

Bulgaria will try to sell some of its Soviet-made MiG-29 fighter jets when the US-made F-16s the country is acquiring in a $1.2 billion deal arrive, Defence Minister Krassimir Karakachanov was quoted by Bulgarian media as telling the National Assembly portfolio committee on June 4.Bulgaria has had the Russian-made MiG-29s in service for more than 30 years. In that time, two have crashed, one in September 1994 – killing the pilot – and another in April 2012.Currently, the country has about 14, and is spending huge sums on overhauling the ageing fighters, still used to patrol its air space pending the arrival of the F-16s.Karakachanov said with the arrival of the eight F-16s, there would be no need to maintain the full fleet of MiG-29s. (end of excerpt)-ends-