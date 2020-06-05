Arquus Launches the Arquus E-Xpo

(Source: Arquus; issued June 05, 2020)

The Eurosatory show was to start next week. It is traditionally a major event for Arquus, which has always made a point of showing all Defense stakeholders its new products and innovations. For Arquus, Eurosatory has always been a time to create, unveil and surprise.



In 2020, Arquus has decided to show in another way, by setting an online view of what an Arquus stand could very well be today: the Arquus e-xpo.



The Arquus e-xpo is an interactive showroom open for discovery and discussion. It presents all novelties and development fields the company is currently working on.



It is open for the whole world of Defense, starting with Arquus’ customers and partners, from June 8th to July 31st, 2020. It will be updated very regularly, with new content, announcements and media.



The e-xpo is a major opportunity for Arquus to present the latest evolutions of its tactical and logitics ranges, as well as its systems and services offers. Alongside these developments, Arquus also presents the conclusions of two years’ worth of hard work on innovative fields such as energy, maintenance and support.



Arquus will organize an event during the second semester 2020 in order to present the capabilities of its new ranges.



