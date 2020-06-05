Montenegro Air Force Signs Purchase Agreement for Two Bell 505s

(Source: Bell Helicopters; issued June 05, 2020)

FORT WORTH, TX --- Bell Textron Inc. announced today that the Montenegro Air Force has signed a purchase agreement for two Bell 505 Jet Ranger X’s.



These new aircraft will be used to train the Montenegrin military pilots. The agreement also provides that Bell will provide training for three pilots in France and eight technicians at its Bell Training Academy Fort Worth, TX. The helicopters will be delivered out of our Bell-owned service center in Prague.



“We are proud to provide the Montenegro Air Force with exceptional products and services. The Bell 505 is a phenomenal aircraft to train new military pilots,” said Duncan Van De Velde, managing director, Europe and Russia. “We thank Montenegro’s Air Force for continuing to grow its fleet with Bell aircraft. The Bell 505 will be a great addition to its program.”



The Bell 505 continues to have major success within Europe and other parts of the world. The aircraft includes a high-tech flight deck and adaptable cabin design making it extremely cost-competitive, and capable for any challenge. With the latest integrated Garmin avionics suite and dual channel FADEC, the aircraft provides increased situational awareness and safety allowing pilots to focus on training.



“We are proud to have the newest Bell 505 military trainer that is equipped with the latest technology in the Balkans Region,” said Colonel Nenad PAVLOVIC, Montenegro Air Force. “These aircraft will enable our pilots to better perform their public safety and other missions and to help protect our citizens.”



With a speed of 125 knots (232 km/h) and useful load of 1,500 pounds (680 kg), the Bell 505 is designed to be safe and easy to fly while providing significant value to the operator. The customer-driven design of the aircraft places safety, performance and affordability at the forefront, blending proven systems with advanced technology and a sleek, modern design.



The Bell 505s will be manufactured by Bell Textron Canada at their facility in Mirabel, Quebec. The sale was facilitated by the Canadian Commercial Corporation through a government-to-government contract. CCC supports the growth of international trade by helping Canadian exporters gain access to foreign government procurement opportunities.



