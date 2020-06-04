New Naval Helicopter: the Sea Lion

(Source: German Navy; issued June 4, 2020)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

The first NH90 Sea Lion naval helicopter was handed over to the German Navy on June 4, several years later than initially planned. Note the wide range of active and passive sensors fitted to its nose and forward fuselage. (GE Navy photo)

ROSTOCK, Germany --- On June 4, the German Navy took delivery of the first NH NATO-Helicopter-90 Sea Lion multi-purpose helicopter.



In the medium term, this modern helicopter will replace the Sea King Mk 41 and take over all of its missions, including rescue at sea. The surface fleet can also use the Sea Lion for reconnaissance.



The handover was from the Federal Office for Equipment, Information Technology and Use of the Bundeswehr (BAAINBw) to the German Navy. The naval inspector (Chief of Staff), Vice Admiral Andreas Krause, had already approved this process on May 27.



An official ceremony for the commissioning of the Sea Lion with the Naval Forces is scheduled for June 25.



The Naval Aviation Squadron 5 currently has three Sea Lions in the Nordholz base.



It is planned to procure a total of 18 NH90 Sea Lions for the Bundeswehr. The abbreviation NTH stands for "Naval Transport Helicopter," in contrast to the TTH (Tactical Transport Helicopter), the army version of the NH90.



