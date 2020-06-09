Meggitt Signs $15 Million Contract with Chemring Australia Pty Ltd for the Supply of Composite Countermeasure Housings on the F35 Aircraft

(Source: Meggitt PLC; issued June 9, 2020)

Meggitt PLC, a leading international company specialising in high performance components and subsystems for the aerospace, defence, and selected energy markets, has signed a $15 million contract with Chemring Australia Pty, for the continued supply of flare countermeasure assemblies on the F35 fighter jet.



The contract award further strengthens the existing partnership between Chemring Australia and Meggitt, on this world leading multirole combat aircraft.



Countermeasures are critical to pilot survival in a combat environment, they provide decoy heat signatures that attract enemy fire, enabling an aircraft to return to base safely. The assembly utilizes Meggitt’s innovative advanced composite processes, which produce a component capable of withstanding extreme temperatures whilst providing significant weight savings when compared to conventional housings.



Troy Peterson, Meggitt’s President of Engine Systems, said: “We are delighted that Chemring has chosen to place this second order with us, it is a true testament to both our product and our close working partnership. The composite component we designed for this particular solution is tailor-made to perform at temperature extremes, providing safety-critical solutions to defence forces around the world.”



