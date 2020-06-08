USS Gerald Ford EMALS Launching System Suffers Fault During Testing Period (excerpt)

(Source: USNI News; posted June 8, 2020)

By Sam LaGrone

USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78) returned to port Sunday after its latest at-sea testing period with mixed results. While the carrier operated with the most complex air wing to date, the ship’s Electromagnetic Aircraft Launch System (EMALS) suffered a failure that prevented the carrier from launching planes for five days, the Navy announced in a Sunday statement.On June 2, the crew discovered a fault in the power handling system that connects the ship’s energy-generating turbines to the EMALS power system.“The root cause of the initial fault is still being reviewed to determine the causal factors. The fault appeared in the power handling system during a manual reset of the system before flight operations,” Navy spokesman Capt. Danny Hernandez told USNI News on Monday.The carrier is in the midst of its post-delivery test and trial period, the 18-month series of tests before the ship’s shock trials and eventual deployment.“After several days of troubleshooting and assessing a fault in the launch system’s power handling elements, embarked EMALS experts and Ford’s crew restored the system to enable the safe fly-off of the air wing on Sunday morning, June 7,” reads a statement from the carrier. (end of excerpt)-ends-