F-35 Landing Gear Collapses After Landing at Hill (excerpt)

(Source: Air Force Times; posted June 8, 2020)

By Stephen Losey

The landing gear of an F-35 fighter collapsed after landing at Hill Air Force Base in Utah Monday, the base said in a statement.The F-35, assigned to the 388th Fighter Wing, had just finished what the base described as a routine training flight. The pilot left the aircraft and is having a routine medical evaluation, the base said.Hill’s runway is now closed as a result of the landing gear collapse, and other Hill aircraft that were still in the air at the time have been diverted to other airports. (end of excerpt)-ends-