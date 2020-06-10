Implementation of Advanced Technologies in the Field of Artificial Intelligence Will be Discussed at the "ARMY-2020 Forum"

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued June 10, 2020)

The attention of specialists will be drawn to the analysis of problematic issues and assessment of the current state of affairs in the field of implementation of artificial intelligence technologies for the creation (modernization) of automated systems for various purposes, as well as to the forecast of the development of the main areas of artificial intelligence in the field of applied intelligent decision making support systems.



This topic will be considered in the framework of the IV Conference "Artificial intelligence technologies for the defense and security of the state". The conference will be organized in the format of a plenary session and a thematic section.



The event will be attended by representatives of federal executive authorities, military authorities, funds and institutes supporting innovation, centers of competence of the National technological initiative, higher education institutions, institutes of the Russian Academy of Sciences and industrial enterprises in the areas of advanced research and development in this area.



Based on the results of the discussion, proposals will be made to create a mechanism for the accelerated integration of artificial intelligence technologies from the "civil sector" into the defense sector, as well as proposals for forming a list of technological solutions based on them in order to develop scientific and technological research areas and form appropriate competencies on the basis of research organizations of the Russian Defence Ministry.





Events of the scientific and business program of the international military-technical forum "ARMY-2020" will be held in the period from 24 to 28 August 2020 on the basis of the leading exhibition site of the Russian Defence Ministry in the "Patriot" Convention and exhibition center, as well as in the mode of direct video conferencing with leading scientific and technical sites in various regions of the country with geography from St. Petersburg to Khabarovsk.



The official representative of the forum organizer is the Main Department of research and technological support of advanced technologies (innovative research) Russian Defence Ministry.



