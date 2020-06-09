LAND 400 Phase 3 Australian Industry Capability Roadshow a Success

(Source: Australian Department of Defence; issued June 09, 2020)

A record number of local Australian businesses have showcased their capabilities at the LAND 400 Phase 3 Australian Industry Capability Roadshow.



From March to May, the Roadshow met with local companies from across Australia, including Melbourne, Geelong, Townsville, Brisbane, Sunshine Coast, Darwin, Perth, Tasmania, Adelaide, Newcastle, Sydney and Canberra.



It enabled the two shortlisted tenderers, Hanwha Defense Australia and Rheinmetall Defence Australia, to identify local businesses which could contribute to their supply chains.



Minister for Defence, Senator the Hon Linda Reynolds CSC said the LAND 400 Phase 3 project will provide the Army with an advanced, world class Infantry Fighting Vehicle capability.



“The Morrison Government is investing in the best possible capability for our Australian Defence Force. These advanced vehicles will replace the M113 armoured personnel carriers, providing Army with new levels of protection, firepower, and mobility,” Minister Reynolds said.



“It’s fantastic that a record 400 companies were involved in the Roadshow. The high level of engagement demonstrates the strength and diversity of the Australian defence industry available to support this critical project.”



Minister for Defence Industry, Melissa Price said following the introduction of COVID-19 restrictions, the Morrison Government remained committed to continuing the momentum of the Roadshow and ensuring all registered companies had the opportunity to demonstrate their capabilities.



“Using a videoconferencing platform, the Roadshow transitioned to a virtual environment which replicated the experience of the individual face-to-face meetings,” Minister Price said.



“It follows the successful 2016 LAND 400 Phase 2 Roadshow. Across both events, more than 700 meetings have been conducted with local companies for the LAND 400 program.



“Australian industry will be vital to the success of the LAND 400 Phase 3 project, which will create opportunities for a diverse range of companies right across Australia.”



