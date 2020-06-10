GKN Aerospace Obtains FAA Certification for Aero-Engine Parts Repair Facility in Malaysia

(Source: GKN Aerospace; issued June 10, 2020)

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has issued the base certification to GKN Aerospace’s Johor facility in Malaysia for the repair of CFM56 aero-engine parts.



The site will focus on servicing engine low pressure compressor (LPC) components for CFM56-5B, CFM56-7 and V2500. The facility will complement GKN Aerospace’s existing component repair facility in El Cajon, California. In addition, the Johor site, in collaboration with other GKN Aerospace sites and local universities, will research the application of additive manufacturing technology into engine parts repair.



Around 70 employees are currently on site in Malaysia to support the initial phase of the business. Strong growth in capabilities and people is expected over the coming years. GKN Aerospace has invested $30 million in both the facility and its state of the art equipment and technologies. The expansion to Asia is an important part of GKN Aerospace’s long-term growth strategy and global operating model.



Fergus Lopez, site director GKN Aerospace said: “We are really proud of this fantastic achievement which occurred during very difficult times for our industry. I am extremely proud of our team, both Malaysian and global, who worked very hard to overcome challenging circumstances, with great skill and dedication. We have strongly invested in the site and we have injected the latest automated manufacturing technology. The FAA certification is an important international recognition of our capability to support our customers in the Asian Pacific Region. Everyone on-site is looking forward to starting to support our world-leading customers in the coming months.”



