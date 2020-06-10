Management Reshuffling of Antonov Company to Accelerate the Reset of Ukraine’s Aviation Industry

(Source: UkrOboronProm; issued June 10, 2020)

On June 9, 2020, the State Concern “UkrOboronProm”, which coordinates the activities of the largest state defense and aviation enterprises of Ukraine, has took decision to change the top-management of ANTONOV company.



Mr. Oleksandr Los, Antonov’s Vice President and a head of design, has been appointed as an acting president of the company. The corresponding decision was signed by Mr. Aivaras Abromavicius, the Director General of the “UkrOboronProm”.



“The top-management changes will not affect the operational work of ANTONOV company, which will continue to fulfill all its obligations to Ukrainian and foreign customers. The main purpose of this management transition is to accelerate the process of transformation of the state enterprise into a modern and powerful manufacturer of transport aircrafts. I am sure that a new, experienced manager with modern perspectives, we will be able to achieve it quickly,” – Mr. Aivaras Abromavicius, the General Director of “UkrOboronProm” said.



42-year Olexander Los is a representative of the new generation of ANTONOV company. During 18 years at ANTONOV he went his career path from engineer to chief aircraft designer and vice president of the company. His experience and knowledge in the aircraft industry will ensure the continuation of all design and production developments and processes of the company during the period of management reshuffling.



In general, management transition at the state-owned company will allow to set transparent corporate governance processes and to accelerate the pace of AN-series aircraft production.



It should be stated, that one of the main tasks set by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the new management of “UkrOboronProm” is the development and implementation of a comprehensive strategy for the transformation of the defense industry, which includes aviation enterprises of Ukraine. The aim of the reform is to strengthen the defense sector qualitatively, increase the production of modern equipment, as well as to intensify a creation of innovative developments and to develop of heavy industry at whole. All branches of state power in Ukraine are involved in the implementation of the reform, and the President of Ukraine keeps its implementation under personal control.



In general, at the first stage the reform, initiated by the new team of “UkrOboronProm”, provides the corporatization of state owned defense enterprises in accordance with the new legislation and their gradual introduction of international standards of corporate governance of state-owned companies. Within this particular stage, among other things, there are personnel changes of those managers who are unable to implement the necessary reforms at corporate level due to their ideological bias and prepossession. Thus, during the last 9 months “UkrOboronProm” has changed the management at 16 strategic defense enterprises. Totally, top-managers of 26 state owned enterprises of “UkrOboronProm” have been substituted.



As part of the second stage of the reform, the “UkrOboronProm” enterprises will be consolidated into branch state holding companies. Currently, it is planned to create at least 6 state holding companies: aviation, aircraft repair, missile, armored, as well as radar and marine groups of companies (holdings or corporations).



As of today, at its production facilities ANTONOV company has launched serial production of AN-178 aircraft, renewed serial production of AN-148 and AN-158, continues works on the development of the international AN-132 project and continues the project of research and development of an AN-188 medium transport aircraft.



Recall, that ANTONOV company has a 74-year history. It is one of the few companies in the world, which performs the full cycle of producing of the modern aircraft – from pre-design research to construction, testing, certification, series production and after-sales service.



ANTONOV company is a designer of more than 100 types and modifications of passenger, transport and specialized aircraft, produced in the volume of more than 22,000 units and exported to more than 70 countries. The carrying capacity of AN transport aircraft is from 1.5 to 250 tons. They work equally effectively in different climatic zones, in cold and heat, on the plains and in the highlands. The President of Ukraine also carries out his official flights with the AN-148 and AN-74 aircrafts manufactured by the ANTONOV company.



-ends-



