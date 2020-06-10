V-22 Joint Program Reaches Production Milestone with 400th Delivery

(Source: US Naval Air Systems Command; issued June 10, 2020)

The Bell Boeing V-22 Osprey tiltrotor program marked a production milestone with the delivery of its 400th production aircraft, a CV-22 delivered to the U.S. Air Force Special Operations Command. (USAF photo)

PATUXENT RIVER, Md --- The Air Force Special Operations Command received its 53rd CV-22 Osprey June 2, marking the 400th delivery of a V-22 in the history of the joint program.



“It’s been over 20 years since the first production V-22 was delivered and we are proud to reach another milestone in our 400th delivery. V-22s continue to be in high demand, protecting our country and our allies around the world through combat operations, international training partnerships and humanitarian missions,” said Marine Corps Col. Matthew Kelly, program manager for the V-22 Joint Program Office (PMA-275). “This platform’s impact can’t be overstated.”



The Marines received the first production V-22 on May 24, 1999 and today, deliveries continue under the Multi-year Procurement III contract, valued at $5 billion through 2024. The contract includes all variants of the aircraft: Marine, Air Force, Navy and the first international customer, Japan.



The V-22 is the world’s first tiltrotor aircraft in production, combining the vertical takeoff, hover and vertical landing qualities of a helicopter with the long-range, fuel efficiency and speed characteristics of a turboprop aircraft. For the Special Operations Forces, the CV-22 supports long-range infiltration, exfiltration and resupply missions. The Marine Corps’ MV-22B provides assault support transport of combat troops, supplies and equipment—day and night—under all weather conditions during expeditionary, joint or combined operations.



With the V-22 expected to be in service beyond 2040, capability enhancements and readiness initiatives are program priorities, including digital interoperability, nacelle improvements, and fleet modernization efforts.



“This platform still has decades remaining to its service life,” said Kelly. “We are focused on keeping it a relevant, reliable and effective well into the future.”



In addition to ongoing production and sustainment efforts in the program, the V-22 Joint Program Office also manages development and test of the latest addition to the V-22 family of aircraft, the CMV-22B. The CMV-22B is the Navy’s carrier onboard delivery replacement aircraft. The first two aircraft are currently in developmental test.



PMA-275 manages the cradle to grave procurement, development, fielding, sustainment and disposal of the tiltrotor program for the DoD and its international partners.



(ends)





Bell Boeing Deliver 400th V-22 Osprey

(Source: Bell Helicopter; issued June 10, 2020)

"The delivery of the 400th V-22 represents the demand for this platform's unique capabilities. It is a testament to the diligence of the men and women from Bell, Boeing and our entire supply chain who build and deliver this incredible aircraft to our customers," said Kurt Fuller, Bell V-22 vice president and Bell Boeing program director. "For over 30 years, the people who support the Bell Boeing V-22have been the foundation in bringing tiltrotor capabilities to the world."



The Navy variant, the CMV-22B, is the replacement for the C-2A Greyhound for the carrier onboard delivery mission.



Ospreys continue to transform airpower capabilities by enabling the successful completion of missions not possible with conventional aircraft. The V-22 production line is currently on its third multi-year procurement contract.



(ends)





Bell Boeing Delivers 400th V-22 Osprey Tiltrotor Aircraft

(Source: Boeing Co.; issued June 10, 2020)

The first production V-22 was delivered on May 24, 1999, and today deliveries occur under the Multi-year Procurement III contract valued at $5 billion. That contract runs through 2024 and includes variants for the Marines, Air Force, and Navy, as well as the first international customer, Japan.



"I want to thank everyone who has made the V-22 successful for their hard work and dedication to the women and men who operate the Osprey," said Shane Openshaw, vice president of Tiltrotor Programs and deputy director of the Bell Boeing team. "We're focused on building and supporting these incredible aircraft so our customers can complete their air, land and sea missions worldwide."



The V-22 has been deployed in a variety of combat, special operations, and humanitarian roles since becoming operational in 2007. Having accumulated more than 500,000 flight hours, the V-22 is safe, survivable, and combat proven. Bell Boeing's post-delivery support includes maintenance, modifications, supply chain expertise, data analysis and more than 160 field operations employees embedded at customer locations.



-ends-



