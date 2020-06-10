Brave Eagle Takes Off for the First Time

(Source: Taiwan English News; posted June 10, 2020)

Taiwan’s new combat-capable advanced jet trainer Yong-ying (Brave Eagle) flew for the first time today, as part of a series of preliminary flight tests ahead of the official first flight, June 22.



The test flight at the Ching Chuan Kang Air Base in Taichung City this morning attracted military aircraft enthusiasts who gathered outside the fence to snap pictures of the colorful red, white and blue fighter-trainer.







The test was the first of a series that will continue tomorrow and the day after. The official test flight will take place on June 22 with President Tsai Ing-wen attending and presiding over the ceremony.



The landing gear was not retracted during the flight, and the jet, tail code 11001, was flanked by two IDF fighters visually monitoring the flight.



The flight lasted around 20 minutes, according to the Central News Agency.



-ends-



