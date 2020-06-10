The Baden-Württemberg Class: Marathon Runners

(Source: German Navy; issued June 10, 2020)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

While previous German frigates were designed to operate in home waters in a mainly defensive role, the F125 class is larger and has been designed to operate worldwide on long-duration operations, despite having a smaller crew than its predecessors. (GE Navy photo)

With the Baden-Württemberg class frigates, the German Navy will have a total of four of the world's leading technological warships. The first ship in this class, the "Baden-Württemberg", has already entered service.



This frigate class, which has been redesigned from scratch, has emerged from the German operational experience of the past decades, and is designed for the present and future stabilization operations. The range of missions of the F125 class includes, above all, the maritime surveillance in crisis regions worldwide, such as the UNIFIL (United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon) mission in the Middle East or in the anti-piracy operation Atalanta in the Horn of Africa.



The Baden-Württemberg class meets the requirement of being able to remain in use globally and for long periods of time by means of new technical and organizational concepts: intended for intensive use, it can operate for 5,000 operating hours for up to two years, regardless of its home port.



The interval between inspections for these warships is scheduled to be five years and eight months: this is almost a doubling of the operating time and a quadrupling of the maintenance intervals compared to the Navy’s previous frigates.



The reduced maintenance requirements, combined with automation and digitalization on board the ships, make it possible to reduce the crew size from over 200 on the other frigates to 126 officers and ratings on the Baden-Württemberg class. Several 125 crews then replace each other every four months during a long assignment. In this multi-crew concept, eight crews are planned for the four ships of the "Baden-Württemberg" class.



With the frigates of the "Baden-Württemberg" class (F125), the German Navy can also fly the flag over long periods worldwide.



The ships should remain at sea for two years, with several crew changes during this time. Therefore, eight crews of around 120 sailors each are planned for the four ships. So far, the "Baden-Württemberg", after which the class is named, has been delivered to the Navy.



F125 Class: New technology and new concepts



Here are two examples of the innovations in the F125 class compared to other frigates: The frigates have four large rigid inflatable boats of the Buster model. These boats have a range of around 130 kilometers and can carry a maximum of 15 passengers each at a speed of up to 40 knots. They can transport special forces, improve the protection of a civilian convoy against small, fast attackers or evacuate people in dangerous situations.



The five 12.7-millimeter machine guns for defense in the immediate area around the ship are remotely controlled and have their own optical sensors. Their operator sits in the operations center and is no longer exposed to the risk of enemy fire on the upper deck. There is also video surveillance and anti-diver sonar for a safe radius when a Baden-Württemberg class ship is at anchor or in port.



The ships of the Baden-Württemberg class:

-- F222 "Baden-Württemberg", put into service on June 17, 2019

-- F223 "North Rhine-Westphalia", commissioning on June 10, 2020

-- F224 "Saxony-Anhalt", expected to be commissioned in the 1st quarter of 2021

-- F225 "Rhineland-Palatinate", expected to enter service in the 3rd quarter of 2021



Technical specifications

-- Dimensions:

* 149.5 m in length

* 18.8 m wide

* 5.4 m draft

* 7,200 t displacement



-- Propulsion:

* combined diesel-electric and gas turbine drive (CODLAG))

* 1 x gas turbine

* 4 x diesel engines

* 2 x electric motors

* 1 x bow thruster

* 31,600 kW (43,000 hp) total output

* 2x propellers

* Speed: more than 26 knots



-- Sensors:

* 1 x multifunction radar TRS-4D, range more than 250 km,

* Tracking capacity: more than 1,500

* 1 x EK system KORA 18 (electronic reconnaissance)

* 2 x video and infrared target tracking MSP 600

* 1 x 360-degree infrared monitoring SIMONE

* 1 x diving detection sonar

* 2 x navigation radar



-- Weapons:

* 1 x main gun 127mm Lightweight LCG, range more than 80 km kilometer

* 2 x naval machine cannon 27mm MLG

* 5 x heavy machine gun 12.7mm HITROLE N

* 2 x starter for RGM-84 Harpoon sea missile, range more than 220 km / km

* 2 x RIM-116 Rolling Airframe Missile (RAM) short-range anti-aircraft missile

* 4 x MASS decoy throwing system



-- Crew and others:

-- Regular crew: 126 soldiers

-- Additional staff (e.g. for on-board helicopters, boarding teams): max. 70 soldiers

-- 4 x emergency boats model Buster

-- 2 x onboard hubs



F125 “Nordrhein-Westfalen”: Germany’s Most Modern Frigate Put into Service

(Source Thyssen Krupp Marine Systems; issued June 10, 2020)