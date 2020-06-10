The first formation intercepted by the U.S. Raptor stealth fighters flew within 20 nautical miles of Alaska’s shore, bringing the Russian aircraft within 8 nautical miles of sovereign U.S. airspace, U.S. Northern Command said in a statement.
While Russian military aircraft, including bombers and fighters, routinely fly near American airspace, the incident Wednesday marked the closest that NORTHCOM officials have acknowledged Russian planes have flown to U.S. territory in recent years.
NORAD intercepts Russian bombers in the Alaskan Air Defense Identification Zone on June 10th, 2020. pic.twitter.com/XABO23aGpA— North American Aerospace Defense Command (@NORADCommand) June 10, 2020
The first formation intercepted included two Tu-95 Bear bombers, two Su-35 Flanker fighter jets and an A-50 airborne early warning and control aircraft, NORTHCOM said.
The second formation intercepted a short time later included two additional Bear bombers and another A-50, the statement said. Neither formation actually entered American airspace, officials said. (end of excerpt)
