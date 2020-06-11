Rolls-Royce Delivers 8,000th Engine from Dahlewitz, Germany

(Source: Rolls-Royce plc; issued June 11, 2020)

Rolls-Royce has delivered the 8,000th engine made at our site in Dahlewitz, Germany. The engine, a BR725, will be shipped to Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation in Savannah, Georgia, USA, to power its current flagship business jet, the G650ER.



The Dahlewitz site, located south of Berlin, started production in June 1995 and today employs approximately 3,000 people. As the Rolls-Royce Centre of Excellence for business aviation engines, the site has an important role in our global manufacturing and development footprint.



Alongside production of the BR725, a range of business jet engines including the BR710 and Pearl 15 engines, as well as the Trent XWB for the Airbus A350, are assembled at the facility. The Dahlewitz site is also home to development and testing facilities for Rolls-Royce’s new power gearbox for the UltraFan demonstrator programme.



The 8,000th engine is a member of the reliable and proven BR700 family that powers some of the fastest, longest-range and largest business jets on the market. More than 4,700 BR700 engines have been built to date and the fleet has recorded more than 27 million cumulative operating hours.



Dr Dirk Geisinger, Director Business Aviation, Rolls-Royce and Chairman of Rolls-Royce Deutschland, said: “We are very proud of this achievement, which comes as the result of 25 years of hard, dedicated work from our Dahlewitz team. And I’m especially proud of our employees who are committed, even in these unprecedented times, to delivering world-class products and to supporting our global customer base.”



-ends-



