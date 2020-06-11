WMD Military Personnel Used Electronic Warfare Means to Intercept Unmanned Aerial Vehicles During Exercise in the Moscow Region

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued June 11, 2020)

The servicemen of the electronic warfare units of the Kantemirovskaya Guard Tank Division practiced the tasks on protecting military infrastructure installations and field command posts from unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) of a mock enemy by means of interception and forced landing.



The crews of the R-330ZH and R-330M1P "Diabazol" modern jamming systems accomplished the tasks on detection and analysis of signals emanating from UAVs of a mock enemy and jammed control of the aerial vehicle for its interception.



The principal objective of the training was to improve professional skills of the electronic warfare specialists of the tank large unit of the Western MD by accomplishing tasks on covering the command posts from the impact of technical means of reconnaissance of a mock enemy.



In total, more than 120 servicemen and more than 30 pieces of military and special equipment of the Western MD tank large unit took part in the special drills.



