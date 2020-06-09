Firing with 40mm Time Ammunition as Part of the Verification Testing of the Advanced L-70 Bofors Anti-Aircraft Gun (PASARS)

(Source: Serbian Ministry of Defence; issued June 9, 2020)

Serbia, which has already tested its locally-developed PASARS anti-aircraft vehicle in missile configuration, this week completed firing trials with its 40mm Bofors L-70 automatic cannon against ground targets using delay-fuzed ammunition. (Serbian MoD photo)

The Minister of Defence, Aleksandar Vulin, attended the verification testing of the phase 2 prototype of the advanced anti-aircraft L-70 Bofors gun (PASARS) at the "Miokovci" firing range near Čačak, namely the segment related to firing at ground targets with time ammunition.



Assistant Minister for Material Resources, Nenad Miloradović, PhD, pointed out that "PASARS" is one of the first complex combat systems that are being developed for the needs of the Serbian Armed Forces, and to which the spiral model of development is applied.



“This means that when a system is so complex that it has a larger number of subsystems with which it is modernized and which are not at the same level of technological development and the tests are not completed at the same time, it is customary to test the subsystem which brings the basic improvement for the Serbian Armed Forces, to introduce it into armament and start using it, and then subsequently, as other subsystems are verified, the previous version is upgraded,” Assistant Minister Miloradović pointed out.



According to him, the "PASARS" system was introduced into the armament last year after rigorous tests, and the production of the first battery of this system is being completed within the zero series.



“We are now testing the prototype of this phase 2 AA system, which means the verification of four more new subsystems that all "PASARS" will be equipped with, including those from the zero series. We are testing a new diesel electric generator and power subsystem, a new driver vision subsystem, i.e. for driving with front and rear cameras in the daytime and at night, a new thermal imaging sight, which will significantly improve the system’s capability and a new subsystem for electronic timing of pre-fragmented ammunition,” said Assistant Minister Miloradović.



He pointed out that they have performed a firing at the firing range in "Miokovci" to test that type of ammunition and "everyone was able to see for themselves how efficient it is."



“This is a new pre-fragmented projectile which, in addition to the standard shell body casing, also has Tungsten balls of large penetration capability, and it also has a new type of fuse through which it receives a radio command from the electronic timing subsystem installed on the vehicle when to explode.



“This ensures that all projectiles explode in the air above and in front of the appropriate target, which multiplies the effect of projectile and the effects on the target are much greater,” said Assistant Minister Miloradović, adding that this will significantly increase the efficiency of the units of the Serbian Armed Forces equipped with this anti-aircraft system, when engaging both air and ground targets - infantry, light vehicles, and other unarmoured targets.



“This type of ammunition is the latest "trend" in the world, weapons using medium and large caliber ammunition are also equipped with it, and our 30mm and 40mm guns, but also 125mm tank guns, will be equipped with this type of projectile and timing system,” said Miloradović.



Captain Aleksandar Stanojević, the project manager for the modernization of the Bofors anti-aircraft system, points out that this system is important for the Serbian Armed Forces because the Bofors gun was once towed, and now it is self-propelled. He also said that all tests were carried out without any problems.



“We had the opportunity to attend the verification tests of new components and subsystems that were installed in prototype 2 of the modernized 40 mm Bofors AA gun. These are the thermal imaging sight, the subsystem for firing with time ammunition, the new electric generator, as well as the driver vision subsystem with cameras for day and night driving,” Captain Stanojević emphasized.



As part of the verification tests, 40 mm time ammunition was fired, where we could see the effects of this ammunition on the target - said Captain Stanojević, adding that based on the achieved results, new components and subsystems are expected to be introduced into the armament and that the Serbian Armed Forces will get a series of modernized Bofors with all the new components and subsystems.



The firing was also attended by the Head of the Operations Department of the General Staff, Major General Želimir Glišović, the Deputy Army Commander, Brigadier General Vladeta Baltić, and the Commander of the Second Army Brigade, Brigadier General Željko Kuzmanović.



